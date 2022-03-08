Viral Video ‘We will destroy the enemy’: Ukrainian women take up arms to fight Russian invasion Women across Ukraine, from politicians to models, are fighting Russian troops. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago Happy #InternationalWomensDay 🥳 As we celebrate the achievement of women over the world, let us recognise the fearless women of #Ukraine taking up arms and unsung heroines playing a part against #PutinsWar. Glory to #Ukrainian women 💪🏼 #InternationalWomensDay2022 pic.twitter.com/t1OnQ1Boqn— Benjamin Lim (@ohitsbenji) March 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia women