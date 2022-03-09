Around the Web Watch: Stranded Indian students finally begin to be evacuated from Sumy, Ukraine The Indian government has claimed that there are no Indian students remaining in Sumy. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Indian Students from Sumy, Ukraine on the way back. pic.twitter.com/03JM3TBwU9— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 8, 2022 Indian students leaving Sumy, Ukraine. Visuals from earlier today. Convoys of buses. pic.twitter.com/jKesxIMHyT— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 8, 2022 More visuals of evacuation of Indian students from Sumy, Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/dlTPhl29LB— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Russia evacuation students