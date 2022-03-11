Around the Web Watch: The Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra performs in Kyiv’s legendary Independence Square Ukraine’s Independence Square has been the site of numerous protest campaigns in the country’s history. Scroll Staff An hour ago The Kyiv-Classic Symphony Orchestra performed a small concert in Ukraine's Maidan Square Wednesday, an act conductor Herman Makarenko described as a call for peace amid the Russian invasion. pic.twitter.com/Xnur5T8gnq— Consequence (@consequence) March 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. concert music