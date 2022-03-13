Around the Web Watch: Group of otters crosses the road with the help of a police escort in Singapore Otter numbers in Singapore have rebounded after restoration efforts by environment groups. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago Our local otters have been dropping in on the Istana. Appreciate the care by Istana staff, @nparksbuzz, @SingaporePolice and members of public to help them co-exist with us safely in our urban environment, e.g. crossing the road safely. – LHL https://t.co/H8jGiAmTLB pic.twitter.com/j0lzTZIiyU— leehsienloong (@leehsienloong) March 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Singapore animals