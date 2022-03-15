Viral Video Identify the guitarist: It’s Congress leader Milin Deora aka MD Mississippi live on stage Deora was performing at the Mahindra Blues Festival in Mumbai. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago And on the marquee tonight at the @mahindrablues was former MP & union minister @milinddeora (stage name: MD Mississippi) demonstrating his musical talents. Perhaps the only politician-blues musician in the world. His party is the INC, & with him, the ‘C’ stands for Cool! pic.twitter.com/ojJjRXN6nv— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music Congress