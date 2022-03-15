Around the Web Watch: Students in Karnataka college walk out in protest over court decision to uphold hijab ban The incident took place at a government college in Yadgiri. Scroll Staff An hour ago Students of a Govt PU college in Yadgiri, Karnataka boycott classes and exams in protest of the High Court judgment that upheld ban on hijab in educational institutions. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/usHioa0cyJ— Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) March 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karnataka students