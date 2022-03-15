Around the Web Watch: Aurangabad man commutes to and from work on a horse because he cannot afford petrol Shaikh Yusuf bought the horse during the lockdown for Rs 40,000. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago #WATCH Maharashtra | Aurangabad's Shaikh Yusuf commutes to work on his horse 'Jigar'. " I bought it during lockdown. My bike wasn't functioning, petrol prices had gone up & public transport wasn't plying. which is when I bought this horse for Rs 40,000 to commute," he said (14.3) pic.twitter.com/ae3xvK57qf— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Aurangabad transport animals horse