Watch: Students learn endangered tribal language Gondi at school in Maharashtra The survival of the language is at risk because it doesn't have any standard script. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | In a bid to preserve the tribal culture & make the next generation aware of their language, a school in Gadchiroli of Maharashtra teaches its students Gondi language. Students are also taught other subjects like English, Hindi, Marathi, Maths, Science and so on. pic.twitter.com/XKuNkjd5Ns— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022