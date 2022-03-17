Around the Web Caught on camera: Flashes in sky, violent shaking as massive earthquake of 7.3 magnitude jolts Japan Two people were reported killed and at least 90 injured in Wednesday’s earthquake. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago WATCH: Shaking, power outages, and flashes in the sky as 2 strong earthquakes hit central Japan pic.twitter.com/d7z9CsJzvI— BNO News (@BNONews) March 16, 2022 SHOCKING: Huge flashes seen in the sky as 2 million homes in #Japan left without power after 7.3 earthquake pic.twitter.com/CfjXcb5Lmv— GBN (@GBNfeed) March 16, 2022 #BREAKING 2⭕ ⚠️🌊 A Powerful 7.3 magnitude #earthquake hits north #Japan, #tsunami alert issued#Fukushima📰 https://t.co/5vKxdEUgnSWed Mar 16 2022🔱 𝖠 𝖡 𝖸 𝖲 𝖲 ℭ𝔥𝔯𝔬𝔫𝔦𝔠𝔩𝔢𝔰 | 𝙳𝚘𝚘𝚖 𝙽𝚎𝚠𝚜 pic.twitter.com/j8P6HS0roC— ♆ＡＢＹＳＳ ℭ 𝔥 𝔯 𝔬 𝔫 𝔦 𝔠 𝔩 𝔢 𝔰 (@AbyssChronicles) March 16, 2022 WATCH: Woman captures the moment 2 strong earthquakes hit off central #Japan pic.twitter.com/qr2mPBvDrp— GBN (@GBNfeed) March 16, 2022 BREAKING: Live cam captures shaking as strong earthquake hits Tokyo, Japan pic.twitter.com/UqEZdEKoKy— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. earthquake Japan