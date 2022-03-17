Around the Web ‘Rs 59 crore for Southern Railways and Rs 13,200 crore for Northern Railways’: DMK MP Kanimozhi ‘You keep talking about India being one nation,’ she said in Parliament. ‘Railways also has to understand that it is one nation.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago DMK MP Kanimozhi claims budget allocated for Southern Railways towards new lines in 2022-23 is Rs 59 crores, whereas the budget allocated for Northern Railways is Rs 13,200 crores. Asks Union Railway Minister to look into this disparity. pic.twitter.com/ubrUGqFcFm— Shilpa (@Shilpa1308) March 16, 2022 ஒன்றிய ரயில்வே துறை நிதி ஒதுக்கீட்டில், தெற்குப் பகுதிக்கும், வடக்குப் பகுதிக்கும் காட்டும் பாரபட்சத்தை சுட்டிக்காட்டி, ரயில்வே பட்ஜெட்டில் இருக்கும் குறைகள் குறித்தும், ரயில்வே துறையின் செயல்பாடுகள் குறித்தும் இன்று நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் பேசிய போது (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yAp68sZT7k— Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) March 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Railways budget