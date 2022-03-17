Around the Web Watch: Skies in Madrid and other Spanish towns turn orange due to dust storm in Sahara desert Extremely poor air quality ratings have been issued in towns affected by the dust storm. Scroll Staff An hour ago Images shot on March 14 show an eerie haze shrouding the skies as a mass of hot air from the Sahara desert dumped dust on large parts of Spain, colouring the sky orange and coating the streets pic.twitter.com/PXNYFD6Pua— Shehzad Younis (@shehzadyounis) March 16, 2022 IN A HAZE: The skies above parts of Spain turned orange as a storm brought dust from the Sahara to the country. https://t.co/Ljno52LiB3 pic.twitter.com/JQVDdyHhce— ABC News (@ABC) March 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Spain storm desert