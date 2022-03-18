Around the Web Watch: How people across the country are celebrating Holi after two years of Covid-19 From Jaisalmer to Kolkata, colours, songs, dance and no social distancing or masks. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Children splashed flowers, hopped and danced as part of #Holi celebrations at Prince Ashokraje Gaekwad School in Vadodara, Gujarat (17.03) pic.twitter.com/6VGWzig1JI— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022 #WATCH West Bengal | People along with young children celebrate the festival of 'Dol Utsav' by singing & dancing to the rhythm of traditional songs in a cultural programme in Kolkata#Holi pic.twitter.com/QxnLfQiCdV— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022 #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: #Holi celebrations underway at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan of Mathura district. pic.twitter.com/DxFOZncA9F— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2022 #WATCH Rajasthan | BSF personnel celebrate #Holi by playing with colours and singing and dancing to the tunes of songs in Jaisalmer pic.twitter.com/O0nbwKKHDi— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Holi festival