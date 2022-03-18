Around the Web Watch: Scenes of Holi celebrations in Pakistan, from Balochistan to Lahore Revellers celebrated the festival with traditional music, dance, and colours. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago The beauty of two cultures coming together. This is how we celebrate #Holi in Balochistan, with Balochi dance "Dochapi". The song in the background says "I am a rebel, I am the Baloch Freedom fighter"Happy Holi to all my Hindu brother & sister's 🙏. pic.twitter.com/XO6TdSTgSa— Fazila Baloch🌺☀️ (@IFazilaBaloch) March 17, 2022 #Holi Greetings to all my #Hindu friends who are celebrating this festival of colours. May this joyous occasion bring you peace & happiness!#Watch The colourful faces and celebrations of Holi in Umerkot #Pakistan 🇵🇰#HoliFestival #Holi2022 pic.twitter.com/AjGdrxPRP9— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) March 17, 2022 #Holi celebration at Governor's House #Lahore organized by Bargad Foundation Samaj Sewa and Ministry for Human rights Minorities Affairs Government of Punjab. #Pakistan #HoliFestival #Holi2022 pic.twitter.com/QIr5jeTeXT— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) March 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Holi Pakistan