Around the Web Watch: The moment a makeshift gallery collapsed during a football match in Kerala, injuring 200 The incident took place in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Saturday evening. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH Temporary gallery collapsed during a football match in Poongod at Malappuram yesterday; Police say around 200 people suffered injuries including five with serious injuries#Kerala pic.twitter.com/MPlTMPFqxV— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kerala sports