19-year-old Indian Army aspirant Pradeep Mehra, whose video of 10 kilometre midnight run after work went viral, said, “I haven’t done much. If the attention continues, I will not be able to focus on my goals.”

He said he doesn’t want to appear for media interviews and added, “Hard work should be silent, success will speak for itself.” While addressing the unexpected media attention, Mehra said, “I am unable to focus on my goal and my work. All day I’m surrounded by the media.”

He also said that he won’t be accepting requests for interviews anymore.

NEWS18 के स्टूडियो में प्रदीप मेहरा#PradipMehra #RUNNINGBOY @arzoosai @nsbhattacharje pic.twitter.com/1qlmbECBXp — News18 Uttar Pradesh (@News18UP) March 21, 2022 Pradeep Mehra was asked to sprint around in the studio of News 18 while appearing for an interview.

