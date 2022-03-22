‘Hard work should be silent’: Army aspirant Pradeep Mehra, whose video of midnight run went viral
Pradeep Mehra also appealed to the media to not approach him for any more interviews.
19-year-old Indian Army aspirant Pradeep Mehra, whose video of 10 kilometre midnight run after work went viral, said, “I haven’t done much. If the attention continues, I will not be able to focus on my goals.”
He said he doesn’t want to appear for media interviews and added, “Hard work should be silent, success will speak for itself.” While addressing the unexpected media attention, Mehra said, “I am unable to focus on my goal and my work. All day I’m surrounded by the media.”
He also said that he won’t be accepting requests for interviews anymore.
