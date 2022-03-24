Around the Web Watch: Imprisoned Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gets married to fiancée in Belmarsh prison, UK The ceremony was attended by four guest, two official witnesses, and two guards. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Julian Assange's new bride Stella Moris makes tearful speech after cutting cake following today's #Assangewedding - "I love Julian with all my heart, I wish he was here" #FreeAssangeNOW @StellaMoris1 pic.twitter.com/nqiZfs7Gom— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 23, 2022 Julian Assange and Stella Morris tie the knot at Belmarsh pic.twitter.com/ReDSiD06Qa— Barnaby Nerberka (@barnabynerberka) March 23, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Julian Assange Wikileaks marriage