Caught on camera: Young man jumps into path of train, saved by security officer The incident took place at a railway station in Maharashtra on Wednesday. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago #WATCH | Maharashtra: A police personnel saved a teenage boy's life by pushing him away from the railway track just seconds before an express train crossed the spot at Vitthalwadi railway station in Thane district. (23.03)Video Source: Western Railway pic.twitter.com/uVQmU798Zg— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022