Around the Web Caught on camera: Tornado-like funnel clouds spotted in US skies New Orleans, Atlanta, Dallas faced serious damages from tornadoes in the last week. Scroll Staff An hour ago DEVELOPING: Funnel cloud spotted in Chalmette, Louisiana, amid reports of damaging tornado in the New Orleans area. https://t.co/8fELyv0mOw pic.twitter.com/XzvgCnK2Sd— ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2022 Did I capture funnel cloud on my GoPro during this storm that produced a tornado warning? The timelapse version certainly shows the spin in the clouds but the real time version isn't as convincing. pic.twitter.com/QWmyOmO0YM— Chris Weaver (@chris8video) March 23, 2022 WHOA: Check out the what appears to be a funnel cloud or tornado in Hardinsburg, Indiana last night.Video from viewer Bradly Mills pic.twitter.com/LmltxToHB6— WLKY (@WLKY) March 20, 2022