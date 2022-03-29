Around the Web Watch: Man rescues kangaroos from zoo in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine Animal enclosures at the Feldman Eco Park have been repeatedly shelled since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago Are you expecting good news? We have them. Eight kangaroos were evacuated from the Feldman eco-park in Kharkiv region. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/mwErrzqglH— Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) March 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine zoo animals