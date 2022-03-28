“Video shot by popular Shastriya sangeeth legend singer Smt.Ashwini Bhide-She is the one who sings along. She got down from the train hearing the sound & appeciated him” —As received.What is this man’s day like? What should it be?🇮🇳❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/HFVUxvqGLD