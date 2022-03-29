Around the Web Watch: Exhausted penguin found stranded on a beach in Australia, taken to wildlife shelter The penguin will be rehabilitated before being released back into the wild. Scroll Staff An hour ago An "exhausted" penguin was found far away from a colony, and rescued from a beach in Australia.The penguin was taken to a wildlife shelter to be rehabilitated before being released back into the wild. https://t.co/7u7uMRjESC pic.twitter.com/Sj1JY2Hkva— ABC News (@ABC) March 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Australia birds