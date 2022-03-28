Around the Web Watch: Man pays in Re 1 coins for motorcycle worth Rs 2.6 lakh in Tamil Nadu The man collected the coins over three years. The dealer took 10 hours to count the cash. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago In Tamil Nadu’s Salem, V Bhoopathi, a 29-year-old, bought a bike worth Rs 2.5 lakh, paying the price in Rs 1 coins. The dealer took 10 hours to count the cash. In visuals, Bhoopathi with the bike and coins. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/nr1DgPxq9t— Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) March 28, 2022 Tamil Nadu | A youth in Salem paid Rs 2.6 lakh to buy a bike with Re 1 coins he collected in three years. pic.twitter.com/ayLgBa23Ja— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. money coins