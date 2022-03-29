Around the Web ‘First Patel ever to win an Oscar’: Producer Joseph Patel on winning Best Documentary Feature ‘Summer of Soul’ was co-produced by Joseph Patel along with David Dinerstein and Robert Fyvolent, and directed by Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago “Summer of Soul” producer Joseph Patel: “Riz Ahmed, earlier tonight, became the ninth South Asian to ever win an Academy Award. I became the tenth... Also, this will please my moth, I’m the first Patel ever to win an Oscar.” https://t.co/N2VdKSOH2N pic.twitter.com/75dRQg6Via— Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Oscar films