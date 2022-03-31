Around the Web Watch: Astronaut Mark Vande Hei returns to Earth after record-breaking mission of 355 days in space Mark Vande Hei set the record for the longest single spaceflight by an American. Scroll Staff An hour ago NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, a retired US Army colonel, is out of the Soyuz spacecraft after his 355-day mission on the International Space Station.He broke the record for the longest-duration spaceflight by an American.https://t.co/zodwTxbOhw pic.twitter.com/Dmew05Bmc1— Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) March 30, 2022 355 days of science, reflection, and life-long friendships. A look back at NASA Astronaut Mark Vande Hei's record-breaking mission. pic.twitter.com/j9vgZIXYHU— International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 30, 2022 WATCH the moment NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei returned to Earth after 355 days in space, setting the record for the longest single spaceflight by an American. pic.twitter.com/Tq9F1kUq0Z— CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) March 31, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. NASA Astronaut