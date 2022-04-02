On Wednesday, Amar Ujala reported that the English question paper of Uttar Pradesh Board intermediate examination had been leaked few hours before the exam was scheduled to take place. Taking action immediately, the exam was cancelled in 24 districts of the state affected by the paper leak while exams went ahead as planned in the remaining districts.

On Thursday, journalist Digvijay Singh was arrested on the charges of publishing reports of exam paper leaks in the newspaper. While speaking to the media, Singh said, “I spoke to my sources and based on the information provided by them I published my story. I had the question papers in front of me and I sent them off to the press.”

“The Ballia administration has been exposed”, he said. “The DM who would talk about exposing everyone has been exposed instead. They have filed charges against my colleagues and me because they are livid.”

He added, “Cheating hasn’t stopped. Even today students are cheating in their exams. Question papers are being sold in the market. This is not possible without the help of the administration.”

“The administrations wants journalists to shut up. This is an attack on the fourth pillar of democracy”, Singh concluded.