Around the Web ‘The war follows’: Afghan man who fled to Ukraine after Soviet invasion joins Ukrainian forces ‘Ukraine is my second country,’ said Jalal Noori. He has been living in Ukraine since 1998. Scroll Staff An hour ago Jalal Noori from #Afghanistan living in #Ukraine 🇺🇦 has joined the #Ukrainian forces and commands a group of #Ukrainians soldiers.He says he fled from #Russians when they destroyed #Afghanistan & now it is time to fight them back.Part of his interview with BBC 👇#UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/dauz9meKvi— Natiq Malikzada | ناطق ملکزاده (@natiqmalikzada) April 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Afghanistan Ukraine