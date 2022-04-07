Around the Web ‘Control your soul’s desire for freedom’: Drones and robots to Shanghai residents in lockdown Residents aren't allowed to leave their homes even to collect essential provisions. Scroll Staff An hour ago As seen on Weibo: Shanghai residents go to their balconies to sing & protest lack of supplies. A drone appears: “Please comply w covid restrictions. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing.” https://t.co/0ZTc8fznaV pic.twitter.com/pAnEGOlBIh— Alice Su (@aliceysu) April 6, 2022 #Shanghai is using drones for making public announcements on Covid-19 lockdowns. pic.twitter.com/G5hZE0Yp0h— Kadri 裘凯琳 (@kadrikarolin) April 2, 2022 Lockdown in Shanghai: dog robots announce that nobody is allowed to leave the house. Drones fly around, come right up to you when they spot you outside and tell you to go back inside.pic.twitter.com/TM7Te6xgwW— James Jackson (@derJamesJackson) April 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. China COVID