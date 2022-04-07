Around the Web Watch: In Sri Lanka doctors and healthcare workers protest as hospitals runs out of medical supplies The protests took place in the capital city of Colombo. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago VIDEO: Students, doctors protest in Sri Lanka.Medical students storm and occupy the health ministry in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo while doctors, nurses and health workers stage a protest against the shortage of drugs as a result of the nation's deepening economic crisis pic.twitter.com/A8fQiPjTAG— AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 7, 2022 Massive protest by the Doctors at the National Hospital in Colombo.pic.twitter.com/YsVImoKUXn #LKA #SriLanka @rajeevmenonsl— Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) April 6, 2022 As Sri Lanka’s economic crisis deepens, the country’s doctors have taken to the streets to protest after hospitals run out of essential medicines https://t.co/TP7YG8KAkn pic.twitter.com/5oe1YrJ5dF— Reuters (@Reuters) April 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Doctors Colombo Sri Lanka