Watch: Student fits mobile phone into glass clipboard to cheat during board exam The student was caught by the Board of School Education's flying squad in Haryana. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago One of the examinees got a smartphone fitted in the clipboard for cheating in exam at an examination centre in Fatehabad district of #Haryana in the Board examination being conducted by the Board of School Education. The flying squad detected use of unfair means. @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/aCXejWV1Sa— Deepender Deswal (@deependerdeswal) April 5, 2022