Around the Web Watch: Climate scientists chain themselves to banking company Chase’s entrance, urge for action Scientist Peter Kalmus broke down in tears as he talked about the need for immediate action to halt the climate crisis. Scroll Staff An hour ago A growing number of scientists are willing to risk arrest in a desperate bid to get leaders to act on the climate crisis. Listen to climate scientist Peter Kalmus @ClimateHuman choke up as he and others at @ScientistRebel1 block an entrance to @Chase in LA today.📷 via organizers pic.twitter.com/60qPe7RFuj— Catrin Einhorn (@CatrinEinhorn) April 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. climate scientists