Four leopard cubs rescued from a sugarcane field in Maharashtra, reunited with their mother The 2-month-old cubs received medical examinations to make sure they were healthy enough to be released back into the wild. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Recently, farmers welcomed a few unusual guests while harvesting sugarcane in Kabadwadi village in Junnar, #Maharashtra. Much to their surprise, four 2-month-old #leopard cubs were found huddled amidst the dense thicket! Watch the heartwarming video of the #rescue & reunion! pic.twitter.com/l408Ybg5mQ— Wildlife SOS (@WildlifeSOS) April 6, 2022