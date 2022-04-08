Around the Web ‘It’s a big day’: Ketanji Brown Jackson is now the first Black woman judge in the US Supreme Court On Thursday, Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to serve on the US Supreme Court. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Historic moment for our courts and for our country. Congratulations, Judge Jackson. pic.twitter.com/eLSfs1QoHB— President Biden (@POTUS) April 7, 2022 The Senate has confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the United States Supreme Court. This is a historic day for America. pic.twitter.com/xjydHgyPti— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. USA Supreme Court