Around the Web ‘I would not like to be admired by any political party’: Rana Ayyub at journalism festival in Italy Journalist Rana Ayyub spoke at the International Journalism Festival in Perugia, Italy on Friday. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago “Over my persecution, no political party in India has stood up in solidarity with me & I take that as a badge of honor..”@RanaAyyub just being herself. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lMAJBszcFJ— Nour (@SeriousTalkings) April 8, 2022 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rana Ayyub Journalism