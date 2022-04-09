Around the Web ‘Stand up for refugees everywhere’: Actor Priyanka Chopra’s appeal to world leaders ‘We need you to take immediate action to help displaced people from Ukraine and all around the world’, said the actor in a video posted on Twitter. Scroll Staff An hour ago World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the WORLD to ensure that they get the support they need now.We can’t just stand by and watch. it’s gone on too long! pic.twitter.com/dLYeDnhb5Z— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Priyanka Chopra refugees