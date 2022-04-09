Around the Web Watch: Night sky lit up in purple to welcome boy band BTS visiting Las Vegas, US for concert The band is performing at the MGM Garden Arena and at Allegiant Stadium. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Vegas has a new Persona, just for @BTS_twt ✨💜 #Borahaegas#PermissiontoDance#BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas#PTD_THE_CITY_LV pic.twitter.com/Vl2z3e4pFO— Borahaegas⁷ (@Vegas) April 9, 2022 To all those not in Vegas, we got you a front row seat at the @Bellagio fountains 😎💜 #Borahaegas#BTSARMY#PTD_THE_CITY_LV#BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/GcOEBgY2kd— Borahaegas⁷ (@Vegas) April 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. BTS music