Viral Video 'Nobody's in it': San Francisco police pull over driverless car for not having its headlights on The driverless car was part of 'Cruise', an American self-driving company that uses LIDAR technology to power its vehicles' self-driving capabilities. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago Welcome to the future. Cop pulls over driverless car (because no lights?) Then Cruise goes on the lamb. (via https://t.co/mtmsIeOAUP) pic.twitter.com/ecQ5xXuSnS— Seth Weintraub (@llsethj) April 10, 2022 We work closely with the SFPD on how to interact with our vehicles, including a dedicated phone number for them to call in situations like this.— cruise (@Cruise) April 10, 2022