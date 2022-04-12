Around the Web Watch: Manhole explosion at Times Square, New York leads to chaos as panicked bystanders flee The New York Police Department confirmed that the explosion was due to a cable failure. Scroll Staff An hour ago 🚨#BREAKING: Manhole explodes creating massive panic at Times Square 📌#Manhattan l #Newyork Emergency crews are at Time square as Multiple underground fires caused A manhole to explode, creating panic around the time square Area police have closed off the area to the public pic.twitter.com/CjtYNE1nac— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 10, 2022 Terrified tourist runs away from Times Square after a manhole exploded yesterday….no injuries reported 🙏….let’s find her and hook up a nice NYC lunch far away from that tourist trap for her and her friends pic.twitter.com/SLuLnXwJl4— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) April 11, 2022 Manhole cover explosion in NYC's Times Square. People screaming, everybody running in fear!Then there's this guy... pic.twitter.com/FsSfmqv0Iw— truth3rb0t 🎭 (@trutherbotnet) April 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New York streets