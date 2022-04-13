Around the Web Watch: Climate activist interview on British TV draws comparisons to movie ‘Don't Look Up’ ‘We’re talking about crop failure by 2030. And you’re talking about the clothes I’m wearing.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Fantastic responses to some pretty shocking "interviewing" 👏#DontLookUp #RichardMadeley @GaryLineker #JustStopOil pic.twitter.com/HQmGkf5H0D— Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) April 12, 2022 Its literally the #DontLookUp ☄️ tv interview.Only Madley is just Partridge with added fragile narcissism. She held her ground well. Can we keep the oil in the ground to. pic.twitter.com/fBgaNE5ncY— Mick Coffey (@MickCoffey2) April 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Climate Change TV