Viral Video Watch: This carpet-cleaner from America can speak more than 30 languages Vaugh Smith learns new languages from apps and books. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Meet the gifted carpet cleaner who knows upwards of 30 languages. @SteveHartmanCBS is On The Road with the story of a polyglot who has learned the true value of using language to connect with people. pic.twitter.com/ZyReBZE0RS— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 15, 2022 The remarkable brain of Vaughn Smith, a 46-year-old carpet cleaner from Washington DC who speaks 24 different languages. The Washington Post tests him: pic.twitter.com/oUJFLq1WWf— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 9, 2022