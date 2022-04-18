Around the Web ‘Can a slogan decide who is Indian?’: Journalists confront BJP leader about ‘Jai Shri Ram’ remark Several BJP leaders made statements to the effect that chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is mandatory to stay in India. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Recorded Just Now....मेरा सवाल - क्यो कहना होगा जय श्री राम? क्या एक नारे तय होगा कौन देश में रहेगा कौन नहीं?भाजपा नेता- हिंदुस्तान में रहना होगा तो जय श्री राम कहना होगा.दिल्ली-जहांगीरपुरी में एक बार फिर माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश करते भाजपा नेता. pic.twitter.com/ez2j1pcACS— Anmol Pritam (@anmolpritamND) April 17, 2022 Those who oppose Jai Shree Ram, Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans are traitors and should go to Pakistan and Afghanistan: BJP leader Surya Prakash Mathili told me when i asked him comment on Jahangirpuri violence pic.twitter.com/7OsEv7ulnM— Ahmed Kasim (@Kassuism) April 17, 2022 Recorded this just now. BJP Mandir Prakshot Head Karnail Singh giving slogans of "Jisko Is Desh Mein Rehna Hoga Jai Sri Ram Kehna Hoga" right IN FRONT of the mosque that became the heart of the conflict last evening during Shobha Yatra. pic.twitter.com/nt24Xx1Bgm— Fatima Khan (@khanthefatima) April 17, 2022 #DelhiRiots 2.0: India Today accesses explosive video of people brandishing pistols & shotguns in Shobha yatra. @Sreya_Chattrjee with more details. #Jahangirpuri #ITVideo pic.twitter.com/DerJKz0psr— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) April 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi Jahangirpuri BJP