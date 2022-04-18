Dreams come true!

Dmytro Keda from #Mariupol played for his favorite @FCShakhtar and scored the winner in charity match against Lechia Gdansk ⚽



“#Shakhtar Global Tour for Peace” is supported by the MFA🇺🇦, all proceeds will be donated to 🇺🇦defenders and children affected by war. pic.twitter.com/ll6X8eU9eM