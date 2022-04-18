Around the Web Watch: Young refugee boy scores goal for Ukrainian football club in charity match The match was a part of the Global Tour for Peace campaign to raise money for civilians and armed forces of Ukraine. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Dreams come true!Dmytro Keda from #Mariupol played for his favorite @FCShakhtar and scored the winner in charity match against Lechia Gdansk ⚽“#Shakhtar Global Tour for Peace” is supported by the MFA🇺🇦, all proceeds will be donated to 🇺🇦defenders and children affected by war. pic.twitter.com/ll6X8eU9eM— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) April 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ukraine Football