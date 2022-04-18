Around the Web ‘Graves are disappearing’: For the right price, burial space is being ‘created’ in Karachi As the Pakistani city runs out of space to lay its dead to rest, old graves are illicitly being demolished to make way for new ones. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago VIDEO: In the teeming metropolis of Karachi, Pakistan's biggest city, graveyards are filling up and the dead are running out of space to rest. But for the right price, a plot can be "found" for the body of a loved one by crews who demolish old graves pic.twitter.com/RqUnChx1bN— AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pakistan Karachi