Around the Web Watch: UP Police starts special cafe to encourage conversations with the public In the 2021 Smart Policing index, Uttar Pradesh scored the lowest in the ‘helpful and friendly policing’ category. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago "Bailout" cafe has come up in police lines in UP's Saharanpur district. A similar police cafe is in Muzaffarnagar too. Open for both cops and public. @akashtomarips pic.twitter.com/P4pX2cZUgh— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 12, 2022 BailOut cafe Saharanpurपुलिस लाइन सहारनपुर में बना बेलआउट कैफे अब आम पब्लिक के लिए भी खुला, एसएसपी सहारनपुर व टीम के द्वारा किया गया यह क्रिएटिव कार्य सच में सराहना योग्य है। @Uppolice @saharanpurpol @akashtomarips pic.twitter.com/rEDSzvz3B8— Lalit Pandit (@lalittheonly) April 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indian police Cafe