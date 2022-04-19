Around the Web Watch: Actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela hosts langar seva at the Golden Temple on his behalf It was hosted in gratitude for the success of Ram Charan’s latest film ‘RRR’. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago As a mark of gratitude Mr.C hosted a langar seva at the golden temple in Amritsar. I had the privilege & opportunity to represent him by participating in the seva as he was shooting for #RC15 Rc & I feel blessed with with your love & accept it with humility @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/Tz8GYDO4bx— Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) April 19, 2022 Idol @AlwaysRamCharan Hosted Langar Seva in Amritsar. While He is in the Shoot of #RC15 Vadina @upasanakonidela Represented him at the Seva by feeding the Pilgrims at Golden Temple ❤️🙏#RamCharan 🙌 pic.twitter.com/25bUf6n3iV— Trends RamCharan™ (@TrendsRamCharan) April 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. film actor