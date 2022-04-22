Around the Web Caught on camera: Passenger aboard hot air balloon captures the exact moment it crashed The hot air balloon carrying 12 passengers crashed into a residential neighbourhood in Melbourne, Australia. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago Incredible passenger-shot vision of this morning's hot air balloon crash in Melbourne has been released, showing the shocking moment the balloon came down over Elwood. #9News pic.twitter.com/wG1Ft5n2Ov— 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) April 20, 2022 12 passengers have escaped unharmed after their hot air balloon crashed into a #Melbourne front yard this morning, following a malfunction. #9News pic.twitter.com/F0QaOHTdJt— 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) April 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. accident australia