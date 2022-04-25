Around the Web Watch: This empty local train climbed onto the platform in Chennai The driver reported no injuries. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Chennai #TrainAccident A local Train 🚆 probably derailed and climbed over the platform. No casualty reported so far.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/gJFEkTwB8B— Kaustuva R Gupta (@KaustuvaRGupta) April 25, 2022 @THChennai @dhanyarajendran @TOIChennai Chennai beach station. Brake failure. #chennai pic.twitter.com/3Z9jBEqEia— venkatesh babu (@venkatbchilaka) April 24, 2022 The electric train from the workshop to the Chennai Coast Railway Station lost control and climbed on the platform. Initial reports said only the train driver was injured in the accident.#beachstation #trainaccident#driver @DrmChennai @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/zVJho8b3OW— எழில் ஆதித்தமிழன் (@EzhilAathi) April 24, 2022 The latest update this morning is that our restoration staff worked through the night, re-railed the coaches, cleared the track and we have resumed train services from Platform no.1 this morning. We also ensured that there was no cancellation of a single train service. https://t.co/L3JTOBCMZt— DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) April 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Trains accident