Around the Web Watch: Man killed, wife and children injured, after electric scooter battery explodes The man was charging the electric scooter's detachable battery in his living room. The incident took place in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago #BREAKING | E-BIKE BATTERY EXPLODES IN ANDHRA PRADESHE-bike battery exploded in #AndhraPradesh's Vijayawada. A man died in the tragedy while his wife was severely injured. The man had purchased the bike just a day before. #ebikes pic.twitter.com/t8aq4lUc2D— Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) April 23, 2022 A man died, wife critical & children injured after #Battery of #ElectricVehicle, #explosion & massive #fire in their house at #Vijayawada in #AndhraPradesh, he had purchased the #electricmoped just a day before.#electricvehicles #BatteryExplosion #ebikes #electricvehicles #EV pic.twitter.com/G3uPn7BiB6— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 23, 2022 Yet another fire accident due to #EVbatteryblast during charging inside home at GulabhiThota in #Vijayawada; 42-year-old Sivakumar who bought new bike Boom Corbett14 just on Friday, has died, his wife Harathi is critical; children Bindusri, Sasi suffered asphyxia @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/kRxDpJYR1O— Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) April 24, 2022