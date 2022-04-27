Around the Web Watch: Modern cemeteries in Japan use QR codes, automated machinery to store ashes of the deceased Visitors scan their ID cards to call up a loved one’s ashes at this futuristic cemetery in Tokyo. Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago QR codes and cranes.Masayo Isurugi settles into a booth in a Tokyo building, scans an ID card and waits for an automated system to deliver her husband's ashes.More people in Japan are breaking with traditions on burial and choosing modern cemeterieshttps://t.co/QEWpdSEoTs pic.twitter.com/txF7BnsfxF— AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Japan Death