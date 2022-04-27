"Farewell to our V(icon)"



With moist eyes & nostalgia, we remember the ‘pawsome’ contribution of Vicon, our explosive sniffer officer at Moradabad, who kept his ‘nose to the grindstone’ for more than a decade.



Jai Hind!#RestInPeace!#K9 pic.twitter.com/Nf5NlWvVGu