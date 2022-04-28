Around the Web Watch: Johnny Depp’s fan brings alpacas to court to cheer up the actor as he fights defamation case The woman and her pets have shown up at the courthouse every day since the trials began. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago The alpacas are back. They have been sheared since last week. #JohnnyDepp v. #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork @jessecordweber pic.twitter.com/RGw2NcSJgL— Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) April 25, 2022 Emotional support alpacas for Johnny Depp#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/ohCk1nwxZI— 💀Daddy Bones💀 (@UpBeatSkeletor) April 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Johnny Depp Amber Heard